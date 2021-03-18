Statement on State Budget 2021-22 by  Sameer Goel, Chairman, CII Telangana

Appreciating the State Budget, Sameer Goel, Chairman, CII Telangana said, ‘budget is a visionary and Growth oriented one’. The budget is favorable towards improving the overall economy by giving strong emphasis on Reviving Agri Sector, building strong infrastructure, reinvigorating the education sector. Despite of many challenges posed by COVID pandemic state economy is witnessing a positive revival. Allocation of Rs. 4000 cr. for providing basic facilities at Government Schools is a welcome move as it will help in strengthening Government Schools. Allocation of Rs. 2,500 cr for Industrial incentives and Rs. 3,077 cr for industrial sector may help in giving a fillip to the industry in Telangana which was affected by Covid Pandemic.

This year’s budget showcases the State Government’s vision and commitment towards developing key sectors such as Agriculture, Industry and services in the state. Tourism Industry was the worst affected sector because of Covid and allocation of Rs.726 crore would help the Tourism and Cultural sector.