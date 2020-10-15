Stones pelted at TRS MLA M. Kishan Reddy

The ruling TRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy today faced a bitter experience at Medipally of his Ibrahimpatnam Assembly Constituency. The villagers and farmers of the village have obstructed the MLA from entering their village and threw stones on him. They also raised slogans against the MLA. The villagers did not allow the MLA inside the village and asked him to go back. This has led to violent Situation in the area.

The farmers alleged that the MLA instead of coming to their rescue was issuing threats to them to part with their lands. The farmers also threw stones and chappals on his car. One of the persons sustained injuries in the area. They raised slogans demanding the state government to stop the pharma city project . They also demanded the MLA to resign from his post.

Some of the farmers tried to charge towards the MLA. However, the police prevented the farmers. They also resorted to lathi charge to control the activists. The police later arrested the activists including former MLA and veteran Congress party leader M. Kodanda Reddy