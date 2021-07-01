Stop Project works get permission: Srinivas Goud tells AP

Excise and Sports Minister today slammed the AP ministers for their comments on the controversial water distribution. In Mahabub Nagar he told media persons that the AP Government should stop the construction of illegal projects in the state if they have any respect to Telugu people. He said that the AP Government should respect people of two Telugu states and stop the projects. The AP Government can continue the works of the projects on getting all required permissions from the Krishna board and the centre he suggested.

During seven years of TRS rule there are no issues or problems to the people of AP or other states residing in Telangana he claimed. There is no need of fear or panic that the Telangana government will provide protection to all people in the state.

The leaders in undivided state created a situation against uttering Telangana in the Assembly and we faced that situation he said.

Now the state formation we will get our waters and other states should refrain from making false charges. Our government will not create problems for the people of AP and the Jagan Government should not violate water norms. Unilateral demand for stopping power production in Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam he said. We will produce power in hydel projects and draw our waters as per norms the minister said. The AP Government is not cooperating for inspection of the works by the board officials. The people should understand this situation as to why Jagan government doing false claims.

Our Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is ready to cooperate with AP Government to claim its rightful share of waters and not to take away a single drop more, Srinivas Goud said. The people of AP in Telangana need not to worry of the situation he assured.