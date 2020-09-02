Stranded Gulf migrant reached motherland after 16 years

The UAE Govt has waived a fine of Rs.29 Lakhs under the amnesty scheme

A rare incident took place in Kamareddy district of Telangana where a Gulf migrant worker Neela Yellaiah returned to his native village from Dubai after a long wait of 16 years and reunited with his family. His daughter Sunanda was a breastfeeding baby when he went to Dubai in 2004. She grew up under her mother Rajavva’s care and got married at the age of 14 and has a one year old son.

Neela Yellaiah hails from Chinthamanpalli village in Domakonda Mandal of Kamared dy District, Telangana State went to UAE in 2004 to work as a laborer in a construction company. He left the company in a bad mood and lived in Dubai and Sharjah for the last 16 years, doing odd jobs. He was stuck there because of not caring to go home and did not have a passport.

Rupesh Mehta , a volunteer from the ‘Jain Seva Mission’ ( JSM ), a social service organization has observed Yellaiah’s plight and helped him in getting an Emergency Certificate (Temporary Passport) from the Indian Consulate in Dubai. The issuance of the Temporary Passport was delayed due to non-availability of old passport details of Yellaiah when he entered the UAE 16 years ago. At the request of Neela Rajavva wife of Yellaiah , the Hyderabad Passport Office searched for the old passport (2004) details in their database and found the passport number and other details. The same details were shared to the Consulate General of India ( CGI) , Dubai which made it easier to issue temporary Passport. Jitender Singh Negi and Harjeet Singh Labour Consuls at CGI , Dubai helped in this regard. The consulate also provided a free air ticket from Dubai to Hyderabad.

According to UAE immigration regulations, those whose visa expires and residing illegally have to pay an overstay fine of 25 UAE Dirhams (Rs.500) per day. This carries a hefty fine of 1.46 Lakh Dirhams (Rs.29 Lakhs ) for 16 years. Social worker Rupesh Mehta , in collaboration with the Indian Consulate, contacted the Dubai immigration officials and waived the huge fine for Yellaiah .