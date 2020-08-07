Street vendors to be given loans

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed that, it is collecting information of street vendors who are facing trouble during the lock down period in the wake of spread of pandemic covid-19 from all Urban Local bodies.

The Govt., is targeted to enroll 5 lakhs of street vendors for issuing identity cards in the Telangana State for sanctioning Rs. 10,000/- to each vendor at low interest through bank in order to help them in the troubled times. Till now, about, 2,16,000 street venders were identified and registered.

In order to speed up the enrollment in all Municipalities and Corporations, instructions were issued to all departments, public representatives, Additional Collectors and Commissioners to participate in the street vendors survey to complete it at the earliest. On August 6 , Chief Secretary along with Principal Secretary . Arvind Kumar, Commissioner GHMC Lokesh Kumar D.S, MEPMA MD Dr.Satyanarayana visited Rythu Bazar and surroundings areas in Mehdipatnam and interacted with the street vendors.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Secretary said identity cards are being issued to the street vendors

those who are identified. Street Vendors information is uploading day to day through separate App. Once the identity cards issued they are eligible to avail various benefits announced by the Government. For enrollment they also have to produce Aadhaar Cards and appealed to the street vendors to cooperate with the

Municipal Authorities in enrollment, he added.

Addl.Commissioner UCD, Shankariah, All Zonal Commissioners and other officials participated during the visit.