Strengthen Dharani for better services: CM

The Chief Minister of the State K Chandrashekhar Rao today said that the Dharani Portal, which was introduced by his government to ensure that the farmers would not face any problems while selling, purchasing, registering and getting mutation of agriculture lands, was giving the desired results. The CM expressed satisfaction that the farmers were able to do registrations, sale and purchase and mutations within minutes of time without bribing any one, using any influence or running from the pillar to post around the offices. The CM said in the two months period, 1.6 Lakh people booked the slots and of them, 80,000 had already completed their registrations. The CM said there were 90 per cent of farmers who hold less than 5 acres of land in the state and added that the government’s aim was to make sure that these farmers should be able to do the registration of their land and mutations without any problem. The CM announced that even if there were some uncertainties regarding the agriculture lands, the District Collectors would solve them in two months. The CM also disclosed that the Dharani Portal would have more options and more improvements would be done to it.

The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on the maintenance of the Dharani Portal and measures to be taken to improve its performance. State Ministers KT Rama Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, T Srinivas Yadav, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CMO Principal Secretaries S Narsing Rao, Seshadri, Secretary Smita Sabharwal, Mee Seva CEO Venkateswar Rao, Revenue Affairs experts retired IAS officers Ramaiah, Sundar Abnar, Rafat Ali, Collectors Venktramreddy, Hanumanth Rao, Prashant Patil, Narayan Reddy, Sashank, MLAs Balka Suman, Marri Janardhan Reddy, and others participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, The CM instructed officials that more options should be provided on Dharani Portal. He asked them to strengthen it and added that agriculture land registrations were being done very transparently through the Portal. KCR said that Under the aegis of district collectors mutations should be done to the lands registered based on the registered documents before the Dharani Portal came into force. He asked the officials to accept applications through Mee Seva and allot the slots. He said that the Collectors should examine the application for regularisation of Sada Bainamas and finalise the ownership rights. As per the regularized Sada Bainamas land, the details should be registered on Dharani Portal and Pattadar Passbooks should issued. He said that Except those cases pending in courts, the Collectors should solve all the problems within 60 days of all the lands, which were put under Part B during the Comprehensive Land Records Survey and added that the Collectors should undertake field inquiries and take decisions.

He said that In the areas where there is no Act 1/70 implementation, cases booked under the Act should be solved. In the areas where 1/70 Act is under implementation, take measures to safeguard the land rights of the local STs, the CM said. KCR also said that the Collectors should inquire about the discrepancies on Sethwar and take a final decision besides asking them to Register the details on the Dharani Portal and issue Passbooks.

Citing that the government and private lands are in the same survey number at some places, he said that Those survey numbers were put in prohibited list (22/A) and said that the Collectors should inquire into these survey number lands and identify the government and private lands. He said that Changes, additions of the land details on the Dharani Portal should be made based on the verdicts given by the courts and Tribunals under the supervision of the district Collectors . He asked the officials to Add Court Portal to the Dharani.

KCR asked them to Give facility to register Lease Agreements through the Dharani Portal besides asking them to Register details of lands converted through NALA and issue proceedings.