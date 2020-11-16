21.4 C
Hyderabad, IN
November 17, 2020

Stringent legal action against drunken driving initiated by cyberabad cops

The Cyberabad Police have started initiating stringent legal action against the persons who indulge in driving under the influence of alcohol (Drunk driving) and commit accidents leading to fatalities by invoking the provisions under section 304 part II of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The punishment for the offence involves imprisonment upto 10 years. 

The  SOP has been put in place to deal with  such cases and to ensure strict punishment to the wrongdoers.

Each and every road accident case is monitored by the RTAM cell (Road Traffic Accident Monitoring Cell) and all the persons involved in the road accident are subjected to BAC tests without fail to identify the persons driving under the influence of alcohol.

No one can escape the legal action after committing any road accident under the influence of alcohol.  The managements of pubs which knowingly allow their customers in drunken state to drive the vehicles will also be dealt under the relevant provisions of law and prosecuted.

Also, special teams will work continuously to apprehend the persons who cause road accidents and flee the scene. More stringent action under such persons will be taken for causing disappearance of evidence, not helping the injured persons for medical care, etc.

If anyone does not cooperate for alcohol test, action will be taken u/s 205 of the MV act which presumes the drunkenness of such persons. 

In view of the recent drunk driving accidents in Madhapur and Gachibowli, the police will be dealing with such persons with stringent enforcement of all available provisions of law.

