Stylish Star Allu Arjun congratulates team Colour Photo

Team Colour photo is basking in the success of the film as it had garnered a positive response from the Telugu audiences. Now, there is an even bigger reason for the movie unit to celebrate as none other than Stylish Star Allu Arjun heaped praises on Colour photo.

“Congratulations to the entire team of #ColourPhoto . Very sweet love story & a haunting film with amazing music , emotions and performances. Very happy to see a good film in a long time,” Allu Arjun tweeted.

Quite often do we see Allu Arjun appreciating good films regardless of their star cast or scale. It seems to be that the renowned actor is really impressed with Colour Photo now as he personally met with the team today and congratulated them.

Colour Photo has Suhaas, Chandini, Sunil, and Harsha in prominent roles. Sandeep Raj directed the film while Sai Rajesh and Benny Muppaneni bankrolled it. The film can be streamed on Aha Video.