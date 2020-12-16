Sub Committee to check snags: Prashant

Cabinet Sub committee head and minister V Prashanth Reddy today asserted that the issues pertaining to registration of non agriculture lands, and properties will be sorted out.

The sub committee which met at BRKR Bhavan here discussed on the registration issues and technical problems and shortage of staff and crowds at registration offices.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is for transparent, corrupt-free and hassle free services for people in registration he said. All these issues are to be addressed by three teams of officials the minister said.

We found that there are technical hitches, shortage of staff and checking the crowds he said. The minister said that as per KCR instructions the officials will fix the problems he said

The government will take suggestions from people, real estate, builders and bankers on the same the minister clarified. The KCR government got Dharani portal for providing services in shirt .time with accuracy.

Any issues and problems in the process of the registration of non agriculture lands, and properties will be addressed he said. The cabinet sub committee asked the officials to look into the registration issues cropped up and get more staff. Ensure that there is adequate staff in the office, especially, technical teams to check snags the minister said. The government has instructed the officials to fix the same to Improve services, he added.

The committee members present were ministers –Mahamood Ali, KTR, Rajender, Srinivas Yadav, and Dayakar Rao.

The cabinet meeting held, as per directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.