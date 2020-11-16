Staff Selection Commission will be conducting Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 (Paper-I) in Computer Based Mode.

In Southern Region, 57383 candidates have been admitted for the examination. The examination will be held in 20 Venues located at 11 Centres/Cities. Guntur, Kurnool, Rajahmundry, Tirupathi, Vijayawada & Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; Hyderabad & Warangal in Telangana and Chennai, Coimbatore & Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

In Southern Region, the examination will be held for 3 days from November 23 to 25. There will be 2 Shifts in a day – 1st Shift 10.00 AM to 12.00 NOON and 2nd Shift from 03.00 PM to 05.00 PM .

Facility to download e-Admission Certificates will be provided in our website in such a way that candidates can download the same only 4 days before their actual date of examination and all the subsequent days till their date of examination. These details are also intimated to the candidates through SMS to their mobile numbers and e-mail to their mail Ids as provided by them in their Online Applications.

Candidates are further requested to note that they shall not be permitted to attend the examination without e-Admission Certificate and Original Valid Identity Proof enumerated in the Instructions attached with e-Admission Certificate. All the candidates are, therefore, requested to download their e-Admission Certificate without fail. For further queries/clarifications, candidates may contact Southern Regional Office Helpline Numbers (Landline – 044-28251139 & Mobile: 9445195946).

The Commission has taken necessary precautions in view of COVID-19 and the candidates are requested to follow the instructions given in e-Admission Certificate regarding COVID-19 scrupulously for safe and smooth conduct of Examination.