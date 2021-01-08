Submit GHMC polls expenditure details by Jan 18 or lose: Partha Sarathi to Candidates

State Election Commissioner Partha Sarathi today said that the candidates who contested GHMC polls should submit their election expenditure details within 45 days of polls announced which is by Jan 18.

In a release here the SEC said that those who failed to give such details will lose chance to contest for three years and also present corporator post if won.

At a meeting with officials he asked them to collect details of the same and submit by January 25. Pratha Sarathi instructed the officials to issue notices to the candidates who failed to follow suit. As per norms the candidates in the fray are supposed to give such details within 45 days of polls announced which will be Jan 18.

Out of 1122 candidates 999 have submitted that details and the rest of 123 are yet to be received, he maintained. As the Pongal is falling next week the candidates should submit affidavits at the earliest.

He also asked the officials to strictly follow election Commission rules in this regard. The SEC has asked that the officials should to give a final report by Jan 25 by expenditure monitoring committee after scrutinizing the details, Else the 123 candidates will their posts of elected and will not be allowed to contest for three years he added.