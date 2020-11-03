SUNDARA KANDA PARAYANAMS FOR GOOD OF HUMANITY, SAYS TTD EO

TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said on Tuesday that TTD has organised the sixth edition of Akhanda Sundara Kanda parayanams for the good of humanity from pandemic Coronavirus.

He participated in the recital of 185 shlokas of 20-24 sargas of Akhanda Sundarakanda parayanams which commenced at the Nada Niranjanam platform, Tirumala on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to media persons, the TTD EO said ever since the COVID-19 rocked the entire world in the last six months, the TTD commenced the Sundarakanda, Virat Parva, and Bhagavad-Gita parakamani at the Nada Niranjanam platform.

He said the spiritual program was continued non-stop at Tirumala since the corona lockdown days and enthused the devotees of Sri Venkateswara through live telecast by the SVBC.

About 200 Veda parayanadars from Dharmagiri Veda vijnan peetham, Acharyas from SV Veda University, SV Higher Vedic studies institute and Pundits from National Sanskrit University ate participating in the unique program.

Acharya KSS Avadhani, principal of Dharmagiri Veda vijnan peetham said TTD was organising the parayanams for last 208 days for the health safety of humanity.

He said the Sundara Kanda parayanams blessed people with both health and prospects.

The cultural richness of the program was further enhanced on the inaugural day with the sankeertan of “ Rama Rama. Bhaje Shesha Sundaram “ by the Vandana team of TTD SV Music College. The sankeertan of Sri Hanuma…Jai Hanuma by the artists of Annamacharya project provided a melodious finale to today’s program.

Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, Vice-chancellor of National Sanskrit University Acharya Muraleedhara Sharma, OSD of SV Vedic Higher Studies Institute, Vibhishana Sharma and others participated