Suniel Shetty’s Dynamic First look in ‘Mosagallu’ Unveiled

Manchu Vishnu starrer Mosagallu is in the last leg of shooting and the film is planned to be released in summer. Bollywood star Suniel Shetty plays a powerful cop in the film and his first look is out now.

Suniel Shetty in police uniform wearing turban looks dynamic here as a sincere police officer. His character name is ACP Kumar.

Mosagallu is based on a true story – about the biggest IT scam in history; which originated in India and shook the United States of America

The next shooting schedule will begin in the city from Monday.

Made under Via Mar Entertainment and AVA Entertainment, Produced by Viranica Manchu, and directed by Jeffery Gee Chin; Kajal Aggarwal and Ruhani Singh will be seen in the female lead roles.