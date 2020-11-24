Sunil Poosa is TITA North Carolina unit head – TITA a pillar of strength to students in US

Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has appointed Sunil Poosa as its unit head of North Carolina in the US. Announcing this here on Monday, TITA Global Council President Sundeep Kumar Makthala congratulated Sunil and directed him to guide Telangana students and techies living in US on various issues. Sunil thanked TITA Global President for ppointing him as unit head of the Association of North Carolina, a key State in the US. He said that the new team will take up various activities and accordingly help NRIs adopt villages to take up development there.

To extend the services of TITA to help NRIs in general and students in particular in the US, TITA has formed a new team in North Carolina, informed Sundeep Makthala. Makthala announced a new team with the following members for TITA North Carolina council. Sunil Poosa as President, Naveen Reddy Muppidi as Vice-President, Ravi Muttuswamy as General Secretary, Ajay Vanga as Joint-Secretary, Ranadeep Pingali as Treasurer, Cultural Secretary as Rahul Jogula

Sundeep Makthala congratulated the new team and urged them to resolve the issues of the NRIs and visa issues faced by the student community. Sundeep also urged them to encourage NRIs to take

initiatives and adopt villages in Telangana and support various initiatives taken up by TITA in villages.

Sundeep appealed to the new team to strengthen TITA in its various efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Poosa thanked Sundeep Makthala for appointing him as North Carolina unit head. He said he along with his team will strive to assist techies, students and NRIs and assist various development initiatives taken up in Telangana. Sunil also promised to help youth preparing for various competitive exams in Telangana and accordingly come up with a blueprint for the same. He also promised to come up with plans as part of adopting villages in Telangana.