Support Dec 8 National Protest Against black laws : KTR

Municipal and Industries Minister, K T Rama Rao today stated that Telangana will completely oppose the ‘black farm laws’ of the centre by supporting Bharat Bandh on December 8. He slammed that the Centre has brought in black laws to destroy the farming community.

KTR launched the IT Hub in Khammam town and participated in some development programs, KTR accused the BJP government in the Centre of resorting to help Corporate companies. The minister called upon the TRS leaders, rank and file, farmers associations of the TRS and others should participate in the national wide bandh. The Centre he said is trying to sell the farm produce to corporate companies at the cost of farming community. The centre came up with draconian laws that will ruin the farmers and incur loss to the farming activities and deprive facilities of open market and MSP.

The state and all other parties should join the national wide protest against the Centre he urged. We will mount pressure on the Centre to roll back the farm laws, the minister said. The farmers are on a warpath to prevent the centre from implementing its black farm laws which deny MSP to farm produce, he deplored. The KCR government has called upon the people, traders and business wings to support national bandh on December 8, he said.

We appeal the RTC staff to support the same by participating in the protest and start buses after noon hours on Tuesday, the ministry said. The centre should cancel the farm laws and protect farmers interests and not for corporate sector. He hit out at the Modi Government for indulging in the anti people and and anti farmers laws. The centre cannot take the farmers for a ride as the farmers protest reached 12th day at national level.

Transport Minister, Dr Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Ministers Mahamood Ali, Prashant Reddy, MP Nama Nageshwar Rao and others participated.

The minister has participated in some development programs in the town including tank bunds roads and others with greenery.