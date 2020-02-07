22.6 C
Supreme Court allows introduction of African cheetah in India

0929
The Supreme Court has allowed the Centre to introduce the African cheetah to suitable habitat in India. The apex Court’s decision followed a petition filed by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) seeking permission for the introduction of the African cheetah from Namibia as rare Indian cheetah is almost extinct in the country.

The Court also set up a three-member committee, comprising former Director Wildlife of India Ranjit Singh, Director General of Wildlife of India Dhananjay Mohan and Deputy Inspector General, Wildlife, Ministry of Environment and Forests to guide the NTCA in taking a decision on the issue.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said, the apex court will monitor the project and the committee will submit its report before it every four months.

 

