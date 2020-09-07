Young Hero Tanish’s upcoming film is “Mahaprasthanam”. Jhony is debuting as the director and Omkharreshwara Creations is producing this film. Musskan Sethi is the female lead in this film and Bhanusri Mehra (Varudu fame) is playing an important role.

On the occasion of Hero Tanish’s Birthday(7th September), Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej unveiled the teaser of “Mahaprasthanam”.

On this occasion, Sai Dharam Tej Said, “I have seen the “Mahaprasthanam” film Teaser. This film is shot in a Single-shot pattern, especially the reel and real-time will be the same. This is the new pattern in Tollywood. All the best for the team for coming with a new kind of film making. This is our film we all need to encourage it.”

Director Jhony Said, “First Of all Thanks to Sai Dharam Tej for releasing the teaser of MahaPrasthanam. This movie is filmed in a new pattern which is new for Indian commercial cinema. The speciality of our film is Reel and Real-time are same. This story happens in two hours so is the run-time of the film. Entire movie is shot in a single-shot pattern. The film runs only in the camera point of view, not like the director or Hero or Character’s point of view. Film canned in a single strike without break with a fast, slow motion shots which are very hard but we succeeded. 20 days of call sheets have been used only for rehearsals. We have used the day time for rehearsals and night for the shoot. Cameraman MN Balreddy has done excellent work and special thanks to our Hero Tanish for his unconditional co-operation. Hero Tanish specially practiced for the action episodes one month before the start of shooting. The progress of the film is, it is currently in the Re-recording stage, and CG work also is in the final stage. We are trying to release the film in theaters. If there is no chance to open the theaters in nearby future, we will release the film in OTT.”

Hero Tanish said, “First of all Thanks to brother Sai Dharam Tej for accepting to unveil the teaser even he is in a busy schedule. So far no Indian commercial film used single-shot pattern. I am very proud to be a part of this movie. It’s very tough to do this kind of film because each artist should act perfectly once the scene starts filming otherwise we should go for one more shot. So, Artists and technicians should work with passion and dedication. Director designed the story based on the burning issue in society rather than the hero and villain concept. Everyone will feel they have also been part of the film while watching. different OTT platforms are in discussions with us. We all are eagerly waiting to meet you soon.”

Rishika Khanna, Archana Singh, Tarzan, Gagan Vihari, Amit, Ravi Kaale, C/O Kancharapalem Raju are in other characters.

Technicians:

Dialogues: Vasantha Kiran, Yanala Siva

Songs: Pranavam

Music: Suneel Kashyap

Cinematography: MN Balreddy

Editor: Kranthi(RK)

SFX: G. Purushotham Raju

Choreographer: Kapil

Fights: Shiva Prem

Story, Screenplay, Direction: Jhony.