The Suruli Waterfalls in Theni district of Tamil Nadu is receiving copious inflow of water, attracting heavy footfalls of tourists. The North East Monsoon has resumed its vigour in most areas of the Western Ghats in the state and adjoining Kerala.

It has led to heavy inflow of water in all the streams and canals in the Cumbam Valley in Theni. Therefore, the picnic spot of Suruli waterfalls in the valley is also getting a good quantum of water, drawing tourists from far and wide.