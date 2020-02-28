Sushanth As Sprite Brand Ambassador

Hero Sushanth is riding high with back to back hits. He is now entering commercial ad world with Sprite. Sushanth is now brand ambassador of the soft drink brand. The first commercial ad is released.

Sushanth looks uber cool in the TV commercial which is as intriguing as the previous ones. Sprite is endorsed in Hindi and Tamil by Ayushmann Khurrana and Anirudh Ravichander respectively.

Sushanth after Chi La Sow success did a vital role in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo that has become Sankranthi winner. Right now, he is busy shooting for a romantic thriller Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu.