December 21, 2019

Sushanth’s Next Titled Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu

083
Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu

Young hero Sushanth who is presently starring in Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo where he is playing a crucial role has finally signed his next solo hero film. Sushanth has been listening to stories for long and he’s impressed with the one narrated by S Darshan. Billed to be a romantic thriller, the story is inspired by real incidents.

In the title poster Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu, we can observe a Royal Enfield bike and a sign board with the title- Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu. Regular shoot of the film begins in January 2020.

Ravi Shankar Shastri and Harish Koyalagundla will together produce the film under AI Studios & Shaastra Movies banners. Music for the film will be composed by Praveen Lakkaraju, while camera will be handed by M Sukumar.

ARTISTS LIST – SUSHANTH. A, VENNELA KISHORE, PRIYADARSHI, ABHINAV GOMATAM, AISHWARYA, NIKHIL KAILASA, KRISHNA CHAITANYA & OTHERS

PRODUCTION HOUSE – AI STUDIOS & SHAASTRA MOVIES
PRODUCERS – RAVI SHANKAR SHASTRI, HARISH KOYALAGUNDLA

DIRECTOR – S DARSHAN
DOP – M SUKUMAR
MUSIC – PRAVEEN LAKKARAJU
EDITOR – GARRY BH
DIALOGUES – SURESH BHASKAR
ART – VV
PRO – VAMSI SHEKAR

