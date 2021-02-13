Swarnim Vijay Varsh symphony on Durham Cable Bridge on Feb 14

Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and urban development and information Commissioner today informed that Durham Cheruvu Cable Bridge will be closed on February 14 for public as to conduct the Army symphony band program.

This program is to mark the Swarnim Vijay Varsh, the 50th Golden Jubilee year since India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

As part of the celebrations to mark the occasion the Army Symphony Band is to perform on the Durgam Cable Bridge on Feb 14 (Sunday) at 5.30pm .

In this regard, the bridge would be closed to traffic movement and fliw from 14th Feb (Sunday) morning 10.00 A.M onwards for arrangements of the event.

He informed all the Citizens are welcome to come and enjoy this fabulous performance and pay their respects on this occasion of Swarnim Vijay Varsh”.

The event is free and will commence from sharp 5.30 pm on Sunday.