T-Hub Calls for Applications from Startups for the Fifth Batch of its Lab32 Program

T-Hub, which leads India’s pioneering technology innovation ecosystem, today called for applications to the fifth batch of its flagship pre-acceleration program, Lab32. It comes after the successful closure of its third and fourth batch of 41 and 13 startups, respectively. Startups across India have been a part of this program and have raised INR 100Cr over the past 12 months.

The fifth batch of Lab32 will commence on March 15 with selected startups that bring in leading-edge solutions for industries, such as health-tech, fintech, smart mobility, sustainability and edtech, among others. 30 to 35 startups will be shortlisted from applications after a focused and extensive screening process. Interested startups can apply on https://bit.ly/3dDtAZH or email lab32@t-hub.co. Applications close on March 6.

The program will continue with its hybrid model launched last year owing to the pandemic. It will enable more entrepreneurs across India to participate in the program without the need for a physical presence in Hyderabad. Lab32’s modules will focus on helping the startups build better versions of products or discover and tap into market opportunities. This batch is looking to enable startups from tier 2 and 3 cities to position themselves for growth.

T-Hub CEO and Telangana Chief Innovation Officer Ravi Narayan said, “Lab32 is an exciting journey for T-Hub that has allowed the startups to push their growth boundaries and continue the innovation journey with their ventures. Startups in major sectors like healthcare, education, and smart mobility, among others, so far, have been benefitted from Lab32. The recent success of startups from the previous batch has inspired us further to continue the virtual pre-acceleration program. The fifth batch will focus on identifying startups that are most capable of accelerating India’s innovation quotient at a global level.”

The program will include a series of workshops for marketing and product design tracks, overlayed by one-on-one interactions with dedicated consultants and complemented by other sessions based on the needs of the batch. The program team will be closely working with the founders to ensure participation and provide support where necessary through alumni founders and peer connections. Some of the earlier participants will interact in the role of EIR (Entrepreneur in Residence). The program will conclude by assessing the progress made by the startups in achieving their respective business goals. Post the cohort, the participants will be supported by the Community Team of T-Hub for three months.