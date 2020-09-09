T-Hub second phase to be completed by the end of 2020, says minister KTR

State IT minister KTR today made it clear that their government would complete the process of the second phase of the T-Hub by the end of this year . He made these remarks while responding to the questions raised by the members of the house during the question hour of the ongoing Assembly session. He said that the T-hub was formed in the state in November 2015 and added that it had transformed into the largest incubator of the country during the last five years.

He said that the number of Startups had gone up from 400 to 2000 companies and added that more than 400 corporate companies had also launched their corporate innovations in the state. KTR said that the hub had helped 1100 Startups and added that the Startups had raised ₹1800 crore funds by using their support. He also said that around 25000 people of the country had benefited through these Startups as they got job opportunities.

He also said that they had spent ₹276.22 crore to create a three lakh sft facility at raidurg area of the city for more than 4000 Startups. He said that they would allow 1000 Startups in the second unit of the t-hub. He said that the hub had become a platform for several innovations. The minister went on to state that the state government was setting it hubs in Karimnagar, Warangal, Mahbubnagar , Nizamabad and Khammam districts of the state.