T-Hub & TFMC sign MOU to promote start-ups

T-Hub, an innovation intermediary and business incubator and Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC), a professional body of Facilities Management professionals inked a MoU on Friday evening

The MoU was signed between Satyanarayana Mathala, President of TFMC and Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub. The documents were exchanged by Satyanarayana Mathala and Srinivas Taluka.

The objective of the MoU, according to Satyanarayana Mathala is to promote Start-up companies

The city was home to 3500 start-ups. Now the number dropped drastically due to the pandemic. The pandemic hit the start-ups so badly that some sailed through the pandemic successfully, others called quits.

As per the MoU, TFMC will connect the Start-ups to 1200 plus companies in the IT Industry with whom TFMC members are associated with and explore opportunities and collaborations, and offer them encouragement to sail through difficult times.

TFMC will act as a promoter to encourage new start-ups and encourage young entrepreneurs, says Satyanarayana Mathala.

All the Facilities Management (FM) heads will take up this initiative to next level, he adds . TFMC will support Start-ups by connecting them and guiding them to reach the right customer, Satyanarayana Mathala explained

We will organise regular workshops, connect them with the right customer at the right time, we Increase the networking opportunities for start-ups to grow and establish their businesses, he added.

Ravi Narayan, the CEO at T-Hub, which leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem that powers next-generation products & new business models saw in us a right partner. Ravi who is one of the leading personalities of the IT industry in India strives hard to give impetus to the start-up ecosystem in the state. He is very clear in his mind right from the day one he took over as CEO of T-Hub that it had to change from incubation to acceleration to scaling. With his vision, right partners like TFMC, I am sure we will work towards his vision said Satyanarayana Mathala.