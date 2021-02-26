TAKE EFFECTIVE STEPS FOR SNACKS AND ANNA PRASADAM DISTRIBUTION TO DEVOTEES- TTD EO

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy directed officials to take all steps for the provision of snacks and Anna Prasadam to devotees in the PAC-1&2 and VQC-2 in view of gradually increasing number of devotees to Tirumala for Srivari Darshan after Covid guidelines relaxation.

Speaking at a review meeting with Anna Prasadam wing officials at his chambers in TTD administrative building on Thursday morning, the TTD EO asked officials to stock adequate materials at kitchens in VQC and MTVAP Bhavan to prepare snacks and Anna Prasadam for the ever-increasing devotee population at Tirumala.

The officials made a PP presentation on the phases of Anna Prasadam to devotees since the inception of the AP division in TTD.

They also informed the TTD EO about the food packets distribution etc. made during the Covid lockdown period for affected lakhs of daily wagers and devotees at Tirupati.

Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Annadanam DyEO Nagraj, Catering Officer G LN Shastri were present.