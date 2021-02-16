20.1 C
Hyderabad, IN
February 17, 2021

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Take programs to people : Padma Rao tells Mayor Vijayalakshmi

0161
Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi

Deputy Speaker and former minister T Padma Rao Goud today instructed new mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi to better serve the GHMC to address issues. Padma Rao expressed hope that the GHMC new body will complete the programs as per the plan and vision of the KCR Government. Make efficient efforts to take the programs to the people, Padma Rao asked the new mayor.
She made a courtesy call to the deputy speaker and the former greeted her to getting the top post at the GHMC. Take cooperation of all other members and ensure that several programs are implemented in a time bound manner, he said.
The deputy speaker asked the mayor to coordinate effectively with members and officials and complete the works of the programs. The GHMC is for offering the best facilities and infrastructure to the people in its jurisdiction, Padma Rao said.
The former minister also hoped that the new executive body will make a mark as per government expectations to serve the people.
There are many programs to be implemented for improving facilities and addressing the issues, he said. Goud further asked the GHMC new body to complete the programs as per the plan and vision of the KCR Government. 

Related posts

Pawan Kalyan lashes out at Sri Reddy for abusing his mother

admin

NGT imposes Rs 500 crore fine on Volkswagen for damaging environment

admin

Senior leaders join TRS for Dubbaka by-poll: Harish Rao

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali