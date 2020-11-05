Taking Telugu entertainment by storm is aha’s roasty and toasty talk show Tamasha With Harsha

Changing the industry one stream at a time, aha – the 100% OTT platform has garnered a reputation of bringing out of the box entertainment. Taking this a notch higher is the platform’s one-of-a-kind Telugu comedy talk show Tamasha With Harsha hosted by popular influencer and comical actor Harsha Chemudu, which aims at poking fun by roasting celebrities.

Premiering on November 6, the show aims at providing some fun Tamasha with the ever so whacky and funny Harsha! An unusual and never done before concept in Telugu entertainment space, the show’s tagline – Sense Ledu, Censor Ledu – has already set the ball rolling among the young Telugu speaking audience!

Currently stealing the show with his great acting as Bala Yesu in Colour Photo, Harsha has had a great year on screen with memorable performances in Shit Happens, Krishna & His Leela, Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna and Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma.