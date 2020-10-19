Talasani, Ali term KCR God for Rs 550 cr rain succor, slam oppn jibe

Ministers T Srinivss Yadav and Mahamood Ali today said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is offering timely help like god to rain hit victims in the city and state.

They told a press conference that the opposition parties are resorting to false information to misguide the people. The KCR government has announced Rs 550 cr immediate relief towards those who last houses fully or partially. They accused the Congress and the BJP leaders of false propaganda to gain politically.

The city has witnessed heavy rains like never before and causing huge damage, they said. The previous Congress and TDP governments left behind the city with more illegal occupation of nalas and lands.

They failed to check drainage, storm water lanes causing huge inundation, they charged. The government appointed special official teams to flood and rain victims, the ministers said. The city faces huge rains leading to submergence of low lying areas and nalas.

They said that just like God the chief minister is coming to rescue with adequate funds. The special teams are formed and offer succor in shelter homes. The TRS leaders are working g day and night to help rain victims, they added.