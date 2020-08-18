Talasani reviews Ganesh festival preparations

In view of spread of pandemic Covid-19,Minister for Animal Husbandry, fisheries & Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav appeals the citizens to Celebrate Ganesh Navaratri festival as per tradition in their houses only. He conveyed a review meeting in his chambers at Masabtank along with Home Minister Mohd.Mahood Ali where Commissioner GHMC Sri. Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner Endowments Sri. Anil Kumar, Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissioners Sri. Anjani Kumar, Sajjanar, Mahesh Bhawath, Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi President, Sri.Raghava Reddy, Secretary Sri. Bhagavanth Rao, Vishwa Hindu Parishad State President Rama Raju & others.

During meeting Hon’ble Minister Sri. Talasani Srinivas Yadav, said keeping in view of Covid -19 pandemic in the state, the State Government appealed the people to understand the situation and to cooperative by Celebrating the Ganesh festival in the houses only and 80,000 Clay idols procured from HMDA, will be distributed to the Public by GHMC. Since, the Government give importance to the tradition, Culture, the Hon’ble Minister instructed the Commissioner Endowments to ensure that all the Ganesh Temples under Endowments Department shall perform puja in traditional way till Navarathi festival. In Telangana state the Government Celebrates all festivals with fanfare like giving Tofa during Ramzan, Gifts during Chirstmas and funds during Bonalu Festival every year.