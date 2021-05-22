Talk by medical expert on Black Fungus

TSFCCT to organise an awareness talk on Fungal Infection “Black Fungus” that is shaking our country now.

The Telangana State Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Trade (TSFCCT) which is always in the forefront of organising awareness talks on emerging and new subjects has roped in a well known ENT Specialist Dr. M. Mohan Reddy, a Senior ENT Surgeon, Nova ENT Hospital and a Specialist in Endoscopic Sinus & Skull Base Surgery. The talk will bed held virtually on May 23 (Sunday)at 4pm on Zoom Platform. All are invited to join and know more about it.

It is better to know now about Black Fungus, the new fungal infection which is shaking India, before it teaches us what it is says Ammanabolu Prakash, President of TSFCCT

Amid Covid Crisis, as if that is not sufficient we are pushed hard now with Black Fungus which is more scientifically known as “Mucormycosis”. It is already notified under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 by some states. As it is spreading fast and before the What’s App Doctor gets active on this we would like to create more awareness for better understanding by a right person with the right information. So that we can save many falling prey to fake news and misinformation, he said.

We want traders, the members of TSFCCT to be Black Fungus News Warriors, the President of TSFCCT said.

Those interested may call to seek more information such as log in credentials in phone: 98480 23336