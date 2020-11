Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy had darshanam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy along with his family members on Tuesday in Tirumala.

The veda pundits offered him Vedasirvachanam in Ranganayakula Mandapam. TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy offered him theertha prasadams.

TTD Board Member Kumarguru, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Temple DyEO Harindranath was also present.