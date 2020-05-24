30.6 C
TDP president seeks permission from AP DGP to visit Vizag

Telugu Desam Party  (TDP) National president Nara Chandrababu Naidu has sought permission from AP DGP to visit Visakhapatnam on Monday from Hyderabad.

He wrote a letter to the DGP and told him that he was intending to visit Vizag by a 10.35 am Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam flight to visit the family members of LG Polymer gas leakage victims. He also told the DGP that he would travel back to his residence at Undavalli in Amaravathi of the state capital on the same day by road. He urged the DGP to grant permission to visit Vizag and travel back to his residence at Undavalli .

