TDP to contest in GHMC elections

The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to contest in the upcoming GHMC elections.

The State President of the Party L. Ramana today said that they would declare the names of their contesting candidates in a day or two. He made it clear that they would contest in divisions where they are strong. He also made it clear that they would go alone in the elections without forming any alliance with other political parties.

He said that their party had a right to seek votes from the residents of the corporation as it was developed by their party’s national president during his term as the CM of the undivided Andhra Pradesh state.