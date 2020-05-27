TDP’s  Annual conclave Mahanadu begins

The Annual conclave of main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) commenced in the city today. The National President of the party Nara Chandrababu Naidu hoisted the party flag on the occasion. Party leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Chinna Rajappa, Nara Lokesh, Ayanna Patrudu, Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, Somreddy Chandramohan Reddy, Bonda Uma maheswara Rao and other leaders took part in the conclave. Over 14,000 party leaders and workers from across the two Telugu speaking States and NRIs took part in the conclave through zoom app.

The party leaders have also made arrangements for the live telecast of the entire conclave to another 10,000 party workers and the leaders. It is the first party program in the entire country to be held online . The annual event is being held in a digital mode by keeping in view of the ongoing threat of Covid 19 outbreak.

Speaking on the occasion, senior leader of the party Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that they would discuss on all important problems faced by the state. He alleged that the ruling YSRCP had destroyed all the sectors of the state and added there was zero development in the state during the last one year. He said that the state government had neither focused on the development of any sector nor allotted funds for the implementation of various welfare programs. He alleged that CM YS Jagan was acting as if he was dictator and added that the CM was acting against Indian constitution. (NSS)