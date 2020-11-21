Teach BJP a lesson in polls: KTR in Roadshow

On the first day of campaigning at Musapet and Kukatpally areas for GHMC polls, the TRS working president and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao today slammed the BJP for trying to communal problems in the city which is peaceful now.

The people should teach them a lesson to such parties through votes he asked people at the Roadshow. There was a huge number of people gathered at the site.

KTR has exhorted them to vote the TRS for development and reject the BJP and the Congress for coming in the way of development. The BJP is spreading hatred in the peaceful city and the people should not tolerate it. The government is not ready to spare anyone causing law and order problem he warned.

Give claps of support for the future victory of Old Allapur candidate Sabina, Moosapet Candidate Shravan he said. KTR has said that the people support the TRS in the GHMC polling. The government settled all issues in less time like power, water, and facilities.

The BJP has stopped Rs 10000 financial support to flood victims he alleged. The government will help flood victims with that financial aid, he said. The TRS will win the GHMC polls and clinch the Mayor seat despite the false campaign by the opposition parties, he said.

There is no situation and fear as said by Andhra leaders The KCR Government addressed all those issues within a short time he said.

The minister accused the BJP of trying to create panic among the poor on development and welfare. Our focus is on development of roads and maintain peace, he vowed.