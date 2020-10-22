Teach incompetent, arrogant TRS Govt a fitting lesson in Dubbak by-polls: Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the people of Dubbak to teach a fitting lesson to incompetent and arrogant TRS Government in the forthcoming by-elections.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with former ministers Damodar Reddy and G. Vinod, other senior leaders, participated in door-to-door campaigning in Dubbaka Town. He appealed to the people to realise the importance of their vote and said victory of Congress party could change the entire course of politics in Telangana State. He reminded people about the failed promises of TRS and urged them to elect Congress candidate Ch. Srinivas Reddy.

Speaking to media persons later, Reddy said that the TRS party has no moral right to seek vote from the people as it has not fulfilled a single promise it has made with the people. He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has betrayed all sections of the society and except for KCR family, no one benefited from the formation of Telangana. Since TRS cannot get votes on the basis of its performance, the ruling party leaders are trying to lure voters with cash and liquor, he alleged.

He strongly condemned the Chief Minister for not taking required measures to handle the flood situation in Telangana, especially Hyderabad. He said despite early warnings from the Met Department of heavy rains, no steps were taken to protect lives and property. He said more than 100 people died in rain-related incidents so far. However, he said instead of helping the families of those who were killed due to floods, the KCR Government was hiding the real figures of deaths. Similarly, he said that instead of conducting proper enumeration of losses, the Chief Minister came up with a vague figure of Rs. 5,000 crore without any scientific basis. He said that the losses would be of more than Rs. 50,000 crore if the State Government conducts proper enumeration. He said that the State Government was trying to wash off its hand by paying just Rs. 10,000 relief among the affected families. “Almost all families in submerged colonies have lost all their valuables, furniture, electric and electronic items, clothes, certificates and all other things. Who will pay for those damages?” he asked.

The TPCC Chief also condemned the BJP Government at the Centre for its slow response to the flood situation. “Hyderabad witnessed unprecedented floods on October 13 and the Central Government has sent its team today. The situation has changed significantly in the last nine days. How would the Central Government assess the real damages that occurred a week later? Further, the Central Government is visiting only a few selective areas and the media has been barred from covering its visit. This clearly shows that both TRS and BJP Governments were hand-in-glove in suppressing the facts related to floods,” he said.

Reddy reiterated the demand that the Central Government declared Hyderabad floods as national calamity and extend immediate relief. Further, he said Rs. 5,000 crores must be sanctioned for flood relief works and ex-gratia of Rs.25 lakhs should be given to each person who has died because of the rains and floods. For houses fully damaged in the floods, a compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs be given by the state government and for partially damaged houses, an amount of Rs. 2 lakhs should be paid. For all the houses in areas where flood water has entered the houses, a compensatory amount of Rs.50,000 be given, he demanded.