The Telangana Assembly today adopted a unanimous resolution urging the conferment of Bharata Ratna to the former prime minister of the country PV Narasimha Rao. The Chief Minister of the state and the leader of the house KCR introduced the resolution in the house on the issue.

Speaking to the occasion, he said that PV was responsible for the introduction of economic reforms of the country. He termed PV as the beloved son of Telangana . He said that the state government was holding the centenary birthday celebrations of the former PM. KCR said that PV had become the PM of the country when it was going through rough times. He also said that PV had taken several daring decisions.

He also said that the credit to make former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as the finance minister of the country goes to the PM. He also said that PV had launched land reforms in the country and added that he had surrendered his own 800 acres of land to the government. The CM had demanded the Center to name the Hyderabad Central University after PV. He demanded that the centre has to set up PV Narsimha Rao’ s statue in the Parliament.

He was also into literature and translated into English the Telugu version of Veyipadagalu of author Vishwanatha Satyanarayana. The house then passed a unanimous resolution seeking the centre accord the award with support of other political parties.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka termed PV as a versatile leader. He said that he was extending support to the resolution introduced by the state government urging Bharata Ratna to the former PM on behalf of his party. He recalled that PV had ruled the country effectively during troubling times. State minister KTR demanded the Center to recognise the services of the former PM.