Telangana Bonam presented to Kanaka Durga

The famous Telangana Bonum was presented by devotees at kanaka Durga temple on Indra Keeladri. They presented the Bonam on a golden plate to the presiding deity.

The devotees who came from Hyderabad performed special prayers at the temple. The Bonam is presented during the ongoing Bonalu festival in Telangana. The Bonalu celebrations are held during the month of Ashadam every year. It is a custom of the old city based Mahankali Amma Vaari temple to present seven golden bonams to equal number of matrukas.

The Telangana bonam is presented to the kanaka Durga for the 12th consecutive term . The EO of the temple Brahamaramba and the chairman of the temple Paila Somi Naidu also took part in the special prayers. The authorities have allowed only 250 devotees to take part in the prayers by keeping in view of Covid protocol. The bonam from the temple will be taken to hyderabad and Secunderabad temples on July 30.