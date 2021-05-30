Telangana extends lockdown for 10 days, KCR relaxes time to 1 pm

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today decided to extend lockdown by 10 more days till June 9 and relaxed curb hours till afternoon. The cabinet took a key decision giving time to people from 6 am to 1 pm and should reach their houses by 2 pm.

The cabinet decided to impose lockdown strictly from 2pm to 6am next day. The Cabinet chaired by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has held a long discussion. It took stock of the lockdown effect and feedback and decided to give some relax to timings by four more hours. With this the lockdown will continue till June 9 and people can get essential commodities from 6 am to 1 pm. After that they must return homes by 2 pm. It also decided to enforce lockdown from 2 pm to next 6 am and previous guidelines will be continued.

The Chief Minister instructed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to take immediate action in this regard. He directed him to instruct district officials for necessary arrangements and action. Somesh Kumar has issued orders reportedly to implement new timings of relaxation timings and 10 days of lockdown. He is to issue related guidelines. The lockdown to be implemented strictly as usual and existing guidelines will be followed. Keeping financial situation and needs of people in view the decision to relax timings. This will help cut virus chain and contain cases the cabinet felt. The cabinet held for about four hours from 2 pm to 6 pm and decided to give some relief to people during the lockdown period.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted that the lockdown to be continued for 10 days. He said that during the period the people can get more time for their livelihood and financial needs. The lockdown is imposed from May 12 till 30 with 4 hours relax and continue till June 9 for 10 more days by relaxing 7 hours from 6 am to 2 pm.

The cabinet also decided to set up 7 new medical colleges, allotted Rs 1500 cr to equip hospitals and give priority to give vaccines on priority to the students going abroad for studies. KCR discussed with ministers and officials on lockdown extension, night curfew, farm activities and several other issues. Since lockdown gives good results of dip in cases and fatalities to contain its spread further the Government reportedly taken a decision to extend lockdown for 7 days.

The cabinet also took stock of feedback from people, pathetic situation due to lack of time to earn livelihood by small traders and vendors. While MIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi opposed the lockdown and asked for night curfew.