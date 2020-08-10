Telangana government alerts on covid fire mishaps

Telangana government is on high alert to check fire accidents that took place in Civid centers in Vijayawada and Ahmedabad.

The government has directed to conduct surprise checks for fire norms and facilities in covid and other hospitals, private hospitals, isolation hotels, labs, and hotels turned into corona hospitals.

Health director Srinivas Rao has informed that they have asked for immediate steps to check the hospitals at health centers to maintain fire mishap norms.

He warned of serious action violations in such hospitals. We asked for security measures in these hospitals and ensure follow norms, Srinivas Rao said. The government will take action on getting a report in this regard he added.