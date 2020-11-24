Telangana government is ready to administer scientifically approved Vaccine to the people: CM

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao today announced that the state government is ready to administer scientifically approved Vaccine to the people. He felt that it should be verified whether the vaccine has any side affects before its administration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference on Tuesday with all the Chief Ministers in the country in which he discussed the method pertaining to distribution and administering of the vaccine to people. In this context, Chief Minister KCR expressed his opinion, an official release here said .

“People are eagerly waiting for the vaccine. A scientifically approved vaccine is need of the hour. The Telangana state government is ready to distribute and administering of the vaccine to people on a priority basis.

Accordingly, we have drawn an action plan. However, one has to take into consideration whether the vaccine has any side affects? There are different weather and climatic conditions in the country. Corona virus also did not affect the country in a uniform manner. Vaccine too may give different side effects in different regions. Hence, initially send a batch of vaccine doses to the States, which can be administered on some people. Let us assess the situation after administering vaccine on these people and then administer it to the rest,” the CM said.

Along with the CM, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CMO Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Murtuza Rizvi, Medical Health Director Srinivas Rao, Medical Education Director Ramesh Reddy, Health University VC Karunakar Reddy, Member Covid Experts Committee Gangadhar and others participated.

The CM held a meeting with the officials after the videoconference. He has instructed the officials to prepare an action plan to administer the vaccine in the State and also instructed them to create the required infrastructure facilities. The CM also instructed the officials to put in place all over the State the Cold Chain. He said committees should be formed at the State, District, and Mandal level to conduct the vaccination program.

He said the vaccine should be given first to the Covid warriors and frontline workers like the Police and other departments, people above 60 years of age, people suffering from acute diseases. A list in this regard should be prepared, the CM instructed.