Telangana Guv greets people on State formation day on June2

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has greeted the people on the occasion of State Formation day on June2.

In a message the Governor said, “I extend my heartiest wishes to all the people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day on Wednesday.

After a six-decade long historic struggle by all sections of the people, the State of Telangana was formed on June 2 in 2014 as the 29th State of our country.

The formation of the Telangana State has fulfilled the aspirations of the people, who waged relentless agitations and umpteen sacrifices, to realize the long cherished goal of having their own State to prosper and to protect and promote their own unique identify, Governor said.

I am delighted to note that the youngest State of the country has made rapid strides in heralding a new dawn by ushering in a series of welfare and development initiatives.

Governor said, the Telangana’s initiatives in irrigation, agriculture, IT, Pharmaceutical, and health sectors, welfare and developmental activities in different spheres are helping the State emerge as a torch bearer in many sectors.

I wish that with the collective and committed efforts of all the sections of the people and the government the State will soon be transformed as the “Bangaru Telangana.” I am confident that with the inspired resilience of people, government, and the administration at all levels, soon we shall overcome this COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

I once again wish you all a very happy Telangana State Formation Day. I appeal to you all to celebrate the day in strict compliance to the COVID-19 preventive measures, the Governor said.