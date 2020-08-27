22.1 C
Hyderabad, IN
August 28, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Telangana has turned into a capital of rapes  against women , alleges Nerella Sharada

086
Telangana, Nerella Sharada

The Mahila Morcha President of TPCC Nerella Sharada today alleged that the state had turned into a capital of rapes. She said that although the women of the state have dreamt of having a bright future in the separate State, the atrocities and rapes  against Women were going up with each passing day.

She demanded the state government to take stern action against the perpetrators of crimes against women. Citing that the son of a BJP leader has raped a Dalit girl in the state capital Hyderabad, She said that there was no security to the women of the state. She said that the enactments of Nirbhaya and Disha acts were also not able to provide the security to the women. She warned the state government that they would hold agitations on the issue if it did not take any steps to prevent the atrocities against the women of the state  

Related posts

Congress demands Health Emergency in GHMC limits

admin

Chiranjeevi’s first look in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy movie is Leaked !

admin

48 MPs, MLAs face charges of crime against women: ADR report

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali