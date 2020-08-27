Telangana has turned into a capital of rapes  against women , alleges Nerella Sharada

The Mahila Morcha President of TPCC Nerella Sharada today alleged that the state had turned into a capital of rapes. She said that although the women of the state have dreamt of having a bright future in the separate State, the atrocities and rapes against Women were going up with each passing day.

She demanded the state government to take stern action against the perpetrators of crimes against women. Citing that the son of a BJP leader has raped a Dalit girl in the state capital Hyderabad, She said that there was no security to the women of the state. She said that the enactments of Nirbhaya and Disha acts were also not able to provide the security to the women. She warned the state government that they would hold agitations on the issue if it did not take any steps to prevent the atrocities against the women of the state