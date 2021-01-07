Telangana having 071 Tower density for 1000 population: CS

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has informed that the State is having O.71 Tower density for 1,000 population whereas only 0.42 percent tower density in the country, the target for this to reach 1.7 by 2024 as per the target given by the National Broadband mission. Today Second State Broadband Committee meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary at BRKR Bhavan.

The Chief Secretary informed that the Government is committed for the fiberisation of Base Station Towers (BTS) and extend necessary support for the better communicational coverage in the State. The State is having 35% of fiberisation of BTS at present and will reach the target of 70% set by NBM (National Broadband Mission). The Chief Secretary assured to include the representations from Electricity and Panchayat Raj departments to sort out the issues.

He also said that necessary approvals will be given for 109 sites pending for the erection of towers. The Government will pay special focus on 140 uncovered Gram Panchayats. The State at present is having 24,961 towers and the balance target is 34,902 towers to be erected, Somesh added.

Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary TR&B Department, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary ITE&C, J.V.Raja Reddy, Advisor, DOT-LSA Unit, Hyderabad, TS, G.Suresh Reddy, Director (Rural), DOT-LSA Unit, Sujay Karampuri, Director(Electronics) ITE&C Dept., Cmdr Dr.J.Jena, DDG, M/s. COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India), T.R. Dua, DDG,M/s. TAIPA (Tower &Infrastructure Provider Association) attended the meeting.