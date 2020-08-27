Telangana is emerging as the Rice Bowl of India: Governor

“With the series of initiatives in irrigation, agriculture and other allied sectors, Telangana State is fast emerging as the rice bowl of India,” said Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Addressing the 4th Convocation of the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University through online mode from the Raj Bhavan, here, on Thursday, the Governor in her Chancellor’s Speech said that measures like Kaleshwaram project, Mission Kakatiya, aquaculture, Rythu Bandhu etc., have the potential to turn Telangana into the rice bowl of the country.

The Governor exhorted the young passing out graduates, doctorates and agricultural scientists to take up interdisciplinary research to promote sustainable agriculture.

“Though we could improve our food grains production tremendously with the Green Revolution, we have started overusing the chemical fertilisers and pesticides thus harming the soil and environment and compromising on sustainability. It is high time to integrate the traditional wisdom and technology to ensure both sustainable agriculture and food security,” Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan added.

Expressing anguish over the severe malnutrition that exists in our country, the Governor stated that it was high time that we address the issues of malnutrition and under nutrition by taking balanced farming

pattern with the right mix of cereals, millets, oilseeds and pulses and mineral and vitamin rich fruits and vegetables.

Referring to initiatives launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reforms and promotion of agriculture, she said that Rs 1 Lakh Crore package for agriculture sector under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative will go a long way in contributing to the sustainable and profitable agriculture in the country.

Kisan Credit Cards, Soil Health Cards, Fasal Bhima Yojana and Kisan Samman Yojana have been contributing a lot to the agriculture sector in India.

As the Chancellor of the university, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan conferred honorary doctorate on NABARD chairman Govinda Rajulu Chintala, who was also the chief guest at the convocation.

The Governor also awarded doctoral degrees to 30 successful scholars, and presented 12 gold medals to the winners in UG courses and 10 gold medals to the winners in PG courses.

PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. Praveen Rao, Registrar Prof. S. Sudheer Kumar, Deans of various faculties, faculty members, staff, students, scholars and others joined the virtual convocation.