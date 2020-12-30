Telangana is going on the path of crime free state: DGP Mahender Reddy

The DGP of the state M. Mahender Reddy today said that the state was going towards the path of crime free Telangana. He said that they were working hard t achieve the status of Crime free and Maoist free state. He made these remarks while addressing a press conference after releasing the annual crime report of the state.

Speaking on the occasion he said that they were extending help to all people of the society in emergencies. Reddy said that they were extending their Services through emergencies phone numbers like 100 and 112 and added that they were reaching out to the help seekers within 8 minutes of receiving the call. He said that they had improved the performance of the police with the help of functional vertical system.

Reddy said that the functional verticals were helping them a lot to ensure skill development and specialization among the police personnel. He also said that they were using various social media platforms to extend their services to more number of people of the state and added that they were widely using social media apps like Facebook , Whatsapp, Twitter and hawk eye to offer their services. The DGP claimed that they had brought the fear of being caught among the criminals of the state