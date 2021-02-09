20.5 C
Hyderabad, IN
February 10, 2021

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Telangana Minister Eshwar on a Haryana tour

0102
Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar

Telangana SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar is on a Haryana state trip. According to information, the minister will make a study of mulching animals, practices for an increase of milk production, maintain cattle health and steps to be taken.
The Minister reached National Capital Delhi last night and today left for Haryana state from Telangana Bhavan. The minister plans to get better quality buffalo’s from that state also related information. 
To empower women of minority and other SC categories, the SC corporation offers loans in the state. The minister is in Haryana to get details pertaining to milching animals, fodder, latest practices to increase milk production and maintain cattle health.
            The minority and other women are to partner in the welfare for development as the government is for encouraging some units with needed subsidized loans.
Peddapally MP Venkatesh Netakani, and Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal were present .

Related posts

CM KCR has no right to continue in his post: Jeevan Reddy

admin

YSR’s brother Y S Vivekananda Reddy passes away

admin

Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore for Indian human space mission ‘Gaganyaan’

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali