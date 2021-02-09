Telangana Minister Eshwar on a Haryana tour

Telangana SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar is on a Haryana state trip. According to information, the minister will make a study of mulching animals, practices for an increase of milk production, maintain cattle health and steps to be taken.

The Minister reached National Capital Delhi last night and today left for Haryana state from Telangana Bhavan. The minister plans to get better quality buffalo’s from that state also related information.

To empower women of minority and other SC categories, the SC corporation offers loans in the state. The minister is in Haryana to get details pertaining to milching animals, fodder, latest practices to increase milk production and maintain cattle health.

The minority and other women are to partner in the welfare for development as the government is for encouraging some units with needed subsidized loans.

Peddapally MP Venkatesh Netakani, and Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal were present .