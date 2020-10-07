Telangana Pharma & Lifesciences Industry to play a key role in making life saving drugs in the post Covid world

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with IMT Hyderabad organized Pharm-Exe, a virtual conference on ‘Towards a Self-Reliant India and Pharmacy of the World’ with an objective to bring together eminent policymakers and industry leaders relevant to the context, on to a common platform to assist industries to evolve, agile and embark on the next phase of growth with the help of technology and differentiated strategies.

Addressing the conference, Etela Rajender, Hon’ble Minister of for Health Medical and Family Welfare Department, Govt. of Telangana in his inaugural address reiterated that Telangana, is known as the ‘bulk drug capital of India’ accounts for 40 per cent of the total bulk drug production in the country. He also appreciated that most companies in Telangana, during lockdown, have successfully supplied some of the vital drugs and other anti-viral drugs used for treating COVID-19 patients in sufficient quantity. He also said that Industries in Telangana is going to play a huge role in bringing out the new vaccines and manufacturing them in bulk for millions of people across the country as well as world. Telangana government with its progressive policies TS-iPASS and Pharma City initiative etc, supporting the industry ecosystem and will continue to support further.

Speaking at Inaugural Session of the Pharm-Exe, Guest of Honor, Rajeev Nannapaneni, Vice Chairman & CEO, NATCO PHARMA LTD said that it is very critical for Indian Pharma players to identify and focus on 1-2 key Pharma Products portfolio and attain a global position with a significant market share. He further shared his thought on being sufficient and strategies on being self-sufficient by creating a niche market by offering product at affordable cost and great quality.

The conference was also addressed by Dr. Shashi Bala Singh, Director, NIPER Hyderbad. She spoke about the need for Industry- Academia collaboration in the current times. She added that at present 30% of the research in India is being conduct as part of Industry – Academia collaboration vis a vis global share of 80%. NIPER Hyderabad has recently worked with Industry to design nebulizer based inhalation therapy for Covid 19. The therapy is currently undergoing regulatory approval.

Dr M Venkateshwarlu, Director, IMT Hyderabad said that Pharma is a key sector for Indian and contributes significantly to the welfare of the society. He said that India Pharma Industry ranks 3rd in terms of volume and 10th in terms of value. The key differentiator for Indian Pharma industry is its positioning as branded generics, local end to end supply chain with largest USFDA approved drug manufacturing sites and low cost products. IMT Hyderabad is partnering with CII Telangana to commence a study and come up with Report on Implications of COVID 19 on the Businesses in the State of Telangana in some of the key sectors namely IT, Healthcare, Tourism and Pharma etc.

Krishna Bodanapu, Chairman, CII Telangana & Managing Director, Cyient Ltd in his welcome address said, Despite having many strengths, India has seen increased competition in the API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) segment. India imports several intermediates and APIs today, which has resulted in an erosion of domestic manufacturing capacity for several APIs, intermediates and key starting materials (KSMs). Because of Covid, there has been increased interest in self-reliance and the stake holders are focusing making India the Pharmacy of world. Sameer Goel, Vice Chairman, CII Telangana & Managing Director, Coromandel International Ltd in his concluding remarks said that India Pharma Inc is on the cusp of significant change. The R&D sector will have to relook its strategies and redraw its approaches in balancing both cost and quality of outcomes, as well as encourage scientific innovation