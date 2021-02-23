Telangana to reopen schools for classes 6-8 from Feb.24

The State government has decided to start classes VI, VII and VIII with effect from February 24.

Accordingly as per the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar conducted teleconference with all the District Collectors, DEOs and district welfare officers of BC, Minority, Tribal Welfare and SC development departments.

Chief Secretary directed that classes should start from tomorrow as far as possible and not later than March 1. About 17.24 lakh students in addition to the existing number are likely to be attending school from classes 6th to 8th . Chief Secretary also directed that District Level Education Monitoring

Committee (DLEMC) chaired by the district collector should meet and take up opening of classes from 6th to 8th.

Chief Secretary stated that all precautions should be taken for safety of students and teachers. Special measures should be taken for schools opening for the first time. Classes from 9th to 12th standards have already started functioning from February1.

Secretary Social Welfare Rahul Bojja, Secretary BC Welfare B Venkatesham, Secretary Health and Family Welfare Rizvi, Secretary Minority Welfare Nadeem Ahmed, Special Secretary Tribal Welfare Sridhar and Director School Education Devasena attended the teleconference.