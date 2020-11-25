19.2 C
Hyderabad, IN
November 27, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Telangana tops in Atlanta Nirbhar Nidhi: Durga Shankar informs Modi

Telangana State Government today lauded for being the topmost performer in the implementation of Prime Minister Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi).  
This was stated by Union Secretary Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Durga Shankar Mishra. 
He informed the Prime Minister that Telangana state stood first in the identification, disbursement and providing bank loans to the street vendors.  He said that as many as 588099 street vendors were identified and 429250 loan applications were uploaded which is 72 per cent of the total identified vendors in the state. 3,07,279 loans were sanctioned and 1,76,628 loans were disbursed in the state.
 Mobile application was developed  with which all street vendors could be surveyed within three months  time.  There is 602.91% increase in the number of street vendors in the quick survey. The government has also tied up with digital  payment aggregators like Phone Pe, Bharath Pe, Paytm, Airtel  Payment Bank, Pay Swift etc for generation of UPI IDs and issue of QR  code to street vendors.
Prime Minister  Narendra Modi today held a PRAGATI video  conference with the Chief Secretaries of all states and reviewed the  progress achieved in rural housing, public grievance redressal, various 
infrastructure projects and PMSVANidhi.
Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary MAUD Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao, ,  Principal Secretary Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary Agriculture  Janardhan Reddy, Secretary PR &RD Sandeep Kumar Sulthania,  Secretary Labour Ahmed Nadeem, Secretary Health and Family  Welfare Rizvi, Commissioner PR&RD Raghunandan Rao,  Commissioner Civil Supplies Anil Kumar and CDMA Satyanarayana  attended the conference.

